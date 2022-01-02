Guwahati: In a time not so long ago, we all stuck to our rituals of family dinners, outings, and face-to-conversations. As time passed, our world got reduced to pervasive screen time and social media. Many of us were busy trying to find a balance between work and family while piggybacking on social media. There was more to read, more to reply and more to see. There were emails to reply, bosses to impress, and parties to attend. We forgot what quality time with our family meant.Also Read - Public Holidays in 2022: Check Full List of Holidays to be Observed in the Year 2022

With this in mind, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam – for the first time – announced two-day special for the state government to spend “quality time” with family. In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video message for the state government employees with a vision for ‘New India’ and ‘New Assam’. The state government employees will get two-day special holiday for January 6 and January 7 to “spend quality time with their parents or in-laws”.

“I urge Assam Govt employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on Jan 6 and 7, 2022 designated as spl holidays. I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a New Assam and New India with blessings of their parents,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

I urge Assam Govt employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on Jan 6 & 7, 2022 designated as spl holidays. I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a New Assam & New India with blessings of their parents.https://t.co/bDDYpLEOjv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 2, 2022

In his video message, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also asked those to share pictures of spending special time with their parents/in-laws on the designated portal. “Take your parents/in-laws out for dinner and spend quality time with them. This holiday has been announced so that we get to spend quality time with our parents/in-laws.”

Many on social media hailed the move and called it a “great initiative”.

