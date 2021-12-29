New Delhi: With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection fast-spreading throughout the country, metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will go into the new year with zero to muted celebrations. Considering foreign travelers still largely remain the source of Omicron in India, the threat of variant’s spread is higher in metro cities that witness a huge international traffic in daily basis, compared to places. In view of controlling the spread of the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 which is spreading faster than Delta, large gatherings has been banned at several places and night curfew has been imposed in most metros.Also Read - Omicron Scare in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Statement Amid Looming New Variant Threats

Delhi

Delhi has imposed the strictest Covid curbs ahead of New Year 2022. the national capital issued a 'Yellow alert' and has gone into a 'mini lockdown' after the city reported COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.5 per cent on Tuesday.

The curbs are not limited to New Year celebrations, and a night curfew has been imposed in the metropolitan city from 10.00pm to 5.00am. Cultural event and gatherings has been banned on New Year's eve and public places like restaurants, auditoriums, bars, and public transports have been directed to operate at half seating capacity. School, colleges, cinema halls in Delhi are also directed to remain close till further orders.

Mumbai

In Mumbai too, no New Year celebrations will be allowed in either confined or open space in areas under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) jurisdiction. A gathering of more than five persons in public places has also been prohibited by Maharashtra government between 9.00 pm to 6.00 am. Public spaces like restaurants, gyms, cinema theatres have also been directed to operate at half the capacity.

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government prohibited any gatherings on Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai and Each Coast Road during New Year. Celebrations will also not be allowed on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road and other arterial roads.

The government has prohibited any vehicular movement on Marina Beach, from War Memorial to Gandhi Statue, Kamaraj Road and Besant Nagar Elliots Beach Road from 9pm onwards. Public spaces like resorts, farmhouses, clubs and convention centres are also instructed to not hold any commercial event, and DJ parties or dance programmers will be allowed in public places.

Kolkata

Though there are no curbs imposed in the city as of now, but in view of rising Omicron cases in west Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting and directed officials to review the Covid situation in the state on Wednesday. The Chief Minister hinted at imposing fresh curb in the state and asked the officials to identify containment zones in Kolkata, where cases have been on the rise.

Banerjee said that schools and colleges might have to shut down for time being if the situation worsens and said offices could be asked to function half strength, if necessary.

Bengaluru

Karnataka government has imposed a 10-day night curfew Bengaluru city from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am till January 7. The authorities have prohibited New year celebrations at pubs, restaurants, and hotels across the state, and these spaces are asked to operate at half seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

Apart from that, no public events to celebrate New Year’s eve will be allowed anywhere in the city, and attendees in all gatherings, meeting conferences including marriages have been strictly limited to 300 people only.