On the first day of new year 2021, PM Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) which will be constructed in 6 Indian cities under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India. Under the project, LHPs will be constructed in Agartala, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Chennai and Ranchi, with each location getting more than 1,000 houses for the Economically Weaker Sections along with allied infrastructure facilities.

Notably, Light House Projects (LHPs) are model housing projects with houses built with alternate technology compatible with the geo-climatic and hazard conditions of the region. The idea for the same was conceptualised by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh also took part in the ceremony.

.Addressing this program, PM Modi said, 'Today, with new energy, with new resolutions and moving forward fast to prove new resolutions Is launched. The country is getting technology to build houses. These 6 projects are really like lighthouses. These 6 projects will show new direction to housing construction in the country."

At one time, Housing Plans were not the priority of Central govt. The govt did not care about the details and quality of construction. If the changes were not made, it would have been very difficult. Today, the country has chosen a different approach: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/Y9DxvJAEXM — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh take part in foundation stone laying ceremony of Light House Projects (LHPs) under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India . https://t.co/DDuauu55NY pic.twitter.com/XqlwybtOWc — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

“The LHPs showcase the best of new-age alternate global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale. They are being constructed under GHTC-India which envisages to provide an eco system for the adoption of innovative technologies in the housing construction sector in a holistic manner,” a government statement previously said.

Before the virtual ceremony, PM Modi had tweeted on December 31, “On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India Awards. Join Live at 11 AM.”

On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards. Join Live at 11 AM. https://t.co/Eu3qx8xRVC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2020

In the year 2017, six states and union territories were announced for the construction of the ‘Light House Project’ under GHTC-India.