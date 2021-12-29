New Year 2022 Guidelines: With the rising cases of Omicron across the country, various states have imposed lockdown-like restrictions to avoid large gatherings, especially ahead of New Year celebrations. While night curfew has already been imposed in number of places, many other cities are planning to implement preventive measures to stop the variant from further spreading.Also Read - New Year Flights Discount: IndiGo, SpiceJet Brings Sale on Bookings. Check Fares And More

It must be noted that the national capital region of Gurugram in Haryana has seen a sudden rise in Omicron and COVID cases. Gurugram has added 316 new Covid cases — highest since June 1 in the past one week. Looking at the situation, the health department has directed all city hospitals to reserve 25% of their beds for Covid patients and create a separate unit for Omicron patients. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 45 Omicron Cases, 118 More Samples Show Presence Of S-Gene Drop Amid Rising concern

Amid the worrying Omicron scare in the national capital and neighbouring regions, the authorities have advised certain restrictions, especially as people plan to celebrate New Year 2022. If you are planning for big parties at your locality for New Year in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, you must check these guidelines before going ahead with your plans. Also Read - Bihar Witnessing Third Wave of Coronavirus, Claims CM Nitish; Rules Out Lockdown

Delhi: Issuing fresh order on Tuesday, the Delhi government said the schools, colleges and coaching institutions along with cinemas and gyms will remain closed. The DDMA also declared a “yellow alert” for the national capital. Later, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a clarification, saying online teaching learning, examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects and assignments for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted according to schedule.

As per the new order, the shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city. The night curfew has been imposed between 10 PM and 5 AM and private offices will function with physical attendance of 50 per cent of the staff, barring essential categories.

Gurugram: Looking at the rising cases of Omicron, the Gurugram health department has issued a stay-at-home advisory for residents above 60 years of age with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children under 10 years of age. In the new order, the health department also informed that festivals and events would not be allowed in the containment zones.

The department further stated that the organisers of fairs and exhibitions at other locations have to maintain staggered timings and restricted entries. The authorities said that the organisers should install separate entry and exit gates to avoid crowding, and no symptomatic person should be allowed on the premises.

As per the advisory, the organisers have been asked to use closed-circuit cameras to monitor compliance with physical distance and mask norms in crowds.

Noida: The authorities in Noida have issued guidelines and said the organisers who are planning get-together in Noida will have to monitor the sound levels as penalties of up to Rs 10,000 can be imposed on people for violating permitted sound limit rules.

As per the guidelines, the Noida traffic police will constantly conduct enforcement drives around the city to control the noise pollution levels.

The state government has also imposed night curfew in Noida from 11 PM to 5 PM keeping in view the new Covid variant and the rising cases. Apart from this, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed by the district administration and it will remain in force till January 31.