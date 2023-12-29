Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi: Check City-wise Traffic Advisories Issued For New Year Celebrations

New Year Traffic Advisory: Police in various cities have issued traffic advisories ahead of New Year’s celebration to ensure smooth flow of traffic and maintain public safety during the festivities.

New Delhi: With just a few days left for the New Year celebrations to begin, various restrictions have been imposed and traffic advisories issued in different cities for smooth movement of vehicles. Check city-wise traffic advisory issued int he country for New year celebrations.

Restrictions Imposed In Mumbai

Keeping in view the preparations for the New Year celebrations, Mumbai Police have imposed section 144 and other restrictions in the city till January 18. Under the restrictions, the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city will be banned for 30 days

Mumbai Police, however, said flying of such objects will be allowed for aerial surveillance by police or under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

Traffic Advisory Issued in Bengaluru

To manage traffic congestion in the city, Bengaluru Police issued traffic advisories for the sity and said popular hotspots like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Residency Road, known for their pulsating nightlife, will become pedestrian-only zones for all to ring in the year safely.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said to manage traffic congestion, traffic restrictions have been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road.

He also added that no vehicular movement will be allowed except police and essential services vehicles, between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 AM on January 1.

Traffic Advisory Issued in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police has imposed restrictions and issued traffic advisory for the city on December 31 (Sunday). The advisory includes closure of several roads in the city, regulations for cab/taxi/auto-rickshaw operators, guidelines for bars, pubs, and other similar establishments and general instructions for the public.

In the advisory, police said the Nehru Outer Ring Road and PVNR Expressway will be closed for light motor vehicles, except those heading towards the Airport, during the late hours from 10 pm to 5 am.

Other critical flyovers, including Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, Shaikpet, Mindspace, Road No.45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber Tower, Forum Mall-JNTU, Khaithlapur, Babu Jagjivan Ram (Balanagar), and AMB (Kondapur), will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 AM.

Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi

In the meantime, Delhi Traffic Police issued traffic advisory for the city stating diversions, closures and routes to avoid from New Year’s eve.

The major places where celebrations will take place include Surya Hotel at New Friends Colony, Eros Hotel, Crown Plaza Hotel, Nehru Place South Extension Market, Select City Walk Mall Saket, Qutub Minar, Prominade Mall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipal Pur Janak Puri District Centre.

As per the advisory, no vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market ,North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A G.P.O, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jal Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and R/A Windsor place.

However, only valid pass holders will be permitted in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place

Those who are traveling to New Delhi Railway Station must access it through Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street via Mandir Marg or through Rani Jhansi Road or through R/A Jhandewaian or through DeshBandhu Gupta Road.

Traffic Advisory Issued in Noida:

Noida Police has also issued traffic advisory ahead of New Year’s celebration to ensure smooth flow of traffic and maintain public safety during the festivities. Noida Police have announced several traffic arrangements and diversions.

As per the advisory, Sector 18 market, Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne, Advant Navis in Noida, and Ansal, Venice Mall, Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, will be closed.

Moreover, Noida Police advised vehicle owners to park in designated parking lots and not left unattended on roads or unauthorised areas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.