New Year Weather Update: Mercury Dips In Delhi. North India Shivers On Day 1 Of 2023 As Cold Wave Kicks In

After a brief relief, winter is about to reach its peak in the northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Weather updates from North India, January 1

“Dense fog is likely to continue over the region during the next 4-5 days. A fresh cold wave spell is likely to commence over northwest India from January 1,” IMD said in a statement on Saturday.

IMD Predictions For The Coming Week

The weather department had confirmed that the temperature would go as low as 4°C by January 2. The mercury was expected to drop to eight degrees Celsius on Saturday and further to four degrees Celsius by Monday (January 2). Dense fog and cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi from January 1 to 5, according to the IMD.

UP’s Moradabad saw a dip in minimum temperature and also witnessed dense fog this morning. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius.

Visibility Continues To Be Poor In Several Pockets Of North India

Visibility at Palam dropped down to 250 m for a short span of time from 1 am to 2 am and improved again becoming 800 m at 6 am. Visibility was less than 200 m at 5:30 am over Bhatinda, Chandigarh-50 m, Ambala-25 m, Bareilly-25 m, Lucknow-25 m, Varanasi-50 m, Patna-25 m, and Gaya-50 m, according to IMD.