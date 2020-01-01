New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday closed the entry and exit gates at five stations in anticipation of a huge crowd on New Year’s Day.

“Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

Notably, the Delhi Metro had restricted exit from the extremely busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 PM to ease the rush of passengers going in and around Connaught Place on New Year’s eve.

Meanwhile, security measures were stepped up to prevent drunk driving and any untoward incidents. The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for people travelling from Noida to take DND or Akshardham as Road No 13 to Kalindi Kunj was closed for traffic movement.

Several roads popular for New Year’s celebrations, including CP (inner, middle and outer circle) and Hauz Khas, were also closed for traffic movement to avoid congestion.