New Delhi: A huge traffic congestion was witnessed on several routes in Delhi on Wednesday evening on the occasion of New Year’s Day.

Visuals were reported from the Barapulla Flyover and the area near India Gate showing a massive jam with vehicles moving bumper to bumper. The Jai Singh Road has also been closed from both sides for traffic movement.

Traffic jam in parts of Delhi; visuals from near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/8LYDnXK5A3 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

Commuters heading out are advised to avoid these routes for a while till the traffic settles down to avoid inconvenience. The Delhi Traffic Police has also been constantly alerting travellers about the vehicular traffic through its official Twitter handle.

#WATCH: Traffic jam in parts of Delhi; visuals from Barapullah Flyover. pic.twitter.com/FVXCpVkm7k — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

“Traffic movement is closed on Jai Singh road from Ashok roadside due to heavy volume of vehicles,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Notably, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday closed the entry and exit gates at five stations in anticipation of a huge crowd celebrating the new year.

These stations include – Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market as well as Mandi House. Meanwhile, passengers can interchange between metro lines at Central Secretariat and Mandi House stations.

Security measures have been beefed up on the roads since Tuesday to avoid any untoward accidents or cases of drunkenness.