The Delhi Police issued over 1,300 challans, including for drunken driving, on New Year's Eve across the national capital, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking. The total number of challans issued is 1,336, and 221 vehicles were towed away, they said.

Police said traffic congestion and violations noted were much less this time.

Taking preventive measure, the Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, police took action against 35 drunk drivers during the New Year celebrations, with an official saying that the number of offenders this time could be the lowest found during such period in the last few years.

Last year, 677 drunk drivers had been caught in the metropolis during the New Year celebrations and licenses of all of them had been suspended for six months by the court, the police official said. The police attributed this low number of drunk driving cases this time to subdued celebrations as most people preferred to stay indoors and return home early in view of the coronavirus-triggered night curfew.

Mumbai is under curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till January 5. Most of the popular destinations, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Worli Sea Face, Bandra Band Stand, Juhu Chowpatty, beaches at Marve and Manor beaches, which are favourite places of the New Year revellers in normal times, wore a deserted look on Thursday midnight.