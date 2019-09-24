New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, later today, meet US President Donald Trump for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, just two days after the mega-successful ‘Howdy, Modi‘ event in Houston, Texas.

The meet comes just a day after Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and offered, yet again, to mediate on the Kashmir issue. Responding to this, earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told reporters to ‘just hold on for the Modi-Trump meet‘ .

Scheduled to begin at 9:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), the meet will take place at the UN headquarters after Trump addresses the UN General Debate from the iconic General Assembly hall.

On Monday, the US President also made an unscheduled appearance at the UN Climate Summit to listen to his ‘good friend’ Prime Minister Modi, speak.

PM Modi is currently in New York in what is the second leg of his week-long US tour. Besides meeting Trump, he will also address the 74th UNGA session on September 27. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, will address the session and is expected to rake up the Kashmir issue.

Tensions between Indian and Pakistan have spiked in the wake of New Delhi’s revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir as well as ending its statehood.