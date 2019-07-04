Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Nusrat Jahan will attend the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)’s Kolkata Rathyatra on Thursday. Notably, the event coincides with Jahan’s wedding reception day.

Accepting the invite on Tuesday, Jahan tweeted, “Thank You @iskconkolkata for the invite. It would be my pleasure to be associated with this inclusive event.” The ISKCON said Jahan was showing the way forward to achieving “social harmony”.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC leader also shared a message by Radharamn Das, the spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata. “ISKCON Kolkata Rath Yatra is an example of that social harmony where the Lord’s chariots are also built by our Muslim brothers. Some of the most beautiful Lords dresses are also made by our Muslim brothers & they are doing it for decades in some of our temples,” said the message.

Thanking the young MP for the gesture, Das wrote, “You are really showing the way forward. Respecting and caring for the belies of others and participating in their festivities and celebrations is a sure way to achieve that elusive social harmony.”

This comes after a fatwa was issued against Nusrat Jahan Ruhi for wearing sindoor by Islamic clerics last week. They also criticised her for not marrying a Muslim man. Issuing a clarification on the fatwa controversy, Nusrat had said that she is a believer in secularism. She added that she is still a Muslim and wear whatever she wants.