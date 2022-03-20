New Delhi: Newly-elected legislators in Uttarakhand will take oath on Monday and a meeting of the BJP’s legislative party will be held on Sunday evening to elect the new chief minister of the state, news agency IANS reported. However, according to the report, the newly-elected BJP MLAs are clueless about the meeting of the legislative party.Also Read - N Biren Singh Unanimously Elected As Chief Minister of Manipur for Second Term

Discussions among BJP leadership are still on to deliberate upon the names for the post of chief minister of Uttarakhand, after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima assembly constituency to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Also Read - West Bengal Bypolls: BJP Fields Agnimitra Paul Against Shatrughan Sinha From Asansol Lok Sabha Seat

A meeting was held to discuss the formation of BJP government in Uttarakhand at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday evening. After the meeting, another meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP leaders was held at the residence of former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ here. Also Read - Central BJP Panel Approves Candidates For Rajya Sabha Seats In Assam, Himachal, Tripura And Nagaland. List Here

A newly elected Uttarakhand BJP MLA told the IANS that he has no information about the legislative party meeting. “Till now, I am only aware of the oath of new members which will start at 11 a.m. on Monday. I have no information about the BJP’s legislative party meeting. When the party leadership finalises the legislative party meeting they will inform the MLAs accordingly,” he said.

The Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik has said that all the newly elected MLAs will take oath at 11 a.m. on Monday and the legislative party meeting will be held in the evening.

In the Sunday meeting at Shah’s residence, BJP MLA Satpal Maharaj reportedly claimed that a majority are supporting him for the post of chief minister and after not receiving a positive response he left the meeting.

Sources told the news agency that a name for the Uttarakhand chief minister has been discussed along with the names for the new cabinet at a meeting being held at Amit Shah’s residence. However, in the absence of consensus no final decision has been taken.

After 10 days of declaration of Assembly poll results, suspense over the name of chief minister of Uttarakhand is likely to get over soon.

The party insider claims that the defeat of incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima is the main reason behind the delay in the election of a new chief minister and formation of a new government in Uttarakhand.