Patna: Bihar is flooded but life must go on. So a couple, after they got married, took a ‘boat’ made out of plastic drums on their way back. In eastern Bihar, many rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

The viral video is from Forbesganj in Bihar.

#WATCH A bride and a groom cross a flooded street in Forbesganj on a makeshift pontoon boat made out of plastic drums. (13.07.19) pic.twitter.com/QA9U1HzCXi — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

Heavy rainfall has flooded many villages in Darbhanga and Madhubani, said ANI on Sunday. The affected districts include Sheohar, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Jaynagar in Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj.

According to reports, hundreds of people have fled or are fleeing their homes in Supaul, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Araria and Kishanganj districts. The Water Resources Department had issued a high alert in vulnerable districts, particularly bordering Nepal, said an official.

In Motihari, rainfall for the past many days has caused waterlogging. District Magistrate Raman Kumar had ordered the closure of schools and he personally supervised bolstering of the embankments. Schools have also been closed in Araria and Kishanganj districts.

Though the rising water levels have raised pressure on embankments at several places, officials claimed they were safe and there was no need to panic. The state government has alerted engineers concerned and asked them to keep 24-hour vigil.

In neighbouring West Bengal, rainfall has hit Darjeeling, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri districts.