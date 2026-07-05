Newly wed woman falls to death from third floor in Delhi, family alleges murder, dowry harassment

Akriti’s family alleged that she was killed and said her husband and in-laws subjected her to dowry harassment and physical abuse.

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A woman fell to death from the third floor of a building in Delhi. ANI/Screengrab

In a tragic incident in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, a 28-year-old newlywed woman died after falling from a building on Saturday evening. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of murder.

Akriti Sutar, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was the victim in the case. Police said she was found injured after an alleged fall from NDMC Flats, Palika Kunj, on July 4 in the Lodhi Colony police station jurisdiction. She was taken to AIIMS, where she was declared dead.

Married on April 24, 2026, Akriti had been wed for less than three months when she died. She worked as a sales executive in Chhatarpur and was at work on the day of the incident.

What did Akriti’s family say?

The family shared that they spoke to Akriti on Saturday evening when she informed them she was leaving work. Her phone went unreachable soon after. As they tried to trace her, they were later told by Lodhi Colony Police Station that she had died after falling from a rooftop.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal Murder Update: Siya Goyal told friend marriage ‘not going to take place’, Snapchat message reads…

Her family said Akriti was married to the son of a Section Officer working in the Labour Department and living in government flats in Pushp Vihar.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Akriti’s brother Amay Sutar said, “We found out about all this last night, between 9:30 and 10:00 PM. When we called the police station, we learned that my sister had met with an accident or some sort of mishap. When we arrived here, we were made to wait for about an hour; we were told she was in the hospital and we had to wait for a call.”

He further said, “Later, we were informed that she was no more… she had been suffering for a long time; her husband used to blame her excessively. He would torture her, harbour extreme suspicions, and even physically abuse her… when she told us, we took action, just 2-3 days before this incident occurred.”

Police have initiated proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have requested a magisterial inquiry. They added that the investigation is still in progress and all aspects of the incident are being probed.

Ketan Agarwal murder case

The case comes as the nation witnesses another similar case, where a Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off the edge of a cliff by his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Following investigations, Goyal and Chaudhary have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather dies of cardiac arrest weeks after grandson’s death

At the hearing, police requested more custody time, stating that Siya and Chetan were allegedly communicating in “code words” and required further interrogation. They also said a second mobile phone belonging to Siya was recovered on Friday.