New Delhi: Four on duty doctors were allegedly beaten by two persons who brought a patient to a east Delhi hospital's emergency wing on Tuesday. While two of the four doctors suffered head injuries, one had his wrist fractured, and the other suffered minor injuries, said doctors at the Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Karkardooma.

Following the scuffle, doctors of the hospital began a flash strike towards the evening. According to a Hindustan Times report, the scuffle broke out after a guard on duty asked the persons accompanying the patient to remove their car parked in front of the emergency wing's gate.

The two persons accompanying the patient were soon joined by many others and when the on duty doctors intervened, they were beaten up.

Soon after the incident, Dr Ajay Lekhi, former president of the Delhi Medical Association, arrived at the spot and said that the hospital administration will file an FIR against the accused. He said, “One of the two doctors who sustained head injuries is serious and is feeling giddy. This should not happen and we have asked the hospital medical superintendent to register an institutional FIR. The doctors on strike have demanded that the culprits be arrested.”