New Delhi: With the five-phase of elections coming to an end in the month-long Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019, all eyes are now on who will rule the state for the next five years and will give the state a stable government.

The fifth and final phase of the election came to an end today with more than 62 per cent of voter turnout.

Chief ministerial candidate of Congress, JMM and RJD alliance, Hemant Soren was contesting polls from Dumka and Barhet. Hemant Soren is locked in a direct fight with Louis Marandi in Dumka assembly seat. She had defeated Soren in 2014 polls when Soren was Chief Minister of the state.

As per updates from the EC, the voting in five-phased election started on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

For the final phase of polls, over 40,000 security personnel were deployed in these Assembly constituencies spread over six districts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling, Election Commission officials said.

For the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling BJP was pitted against the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance.

Former CM Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) had fielded candidates on all 81 seats.

In 2014 elections, the BJP had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats. Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could not win even a single seat.

As per updates, of the 5,389 polling stations in Jharkhand, 396 were marked as ‘critical’ and 208 as ‘sensitive’. For smooth conduct of the assembly polls, the Election Commission set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines.