NewsClick: CBI Registers FCRA Violations Case, Conducts Raids At 2 Locations

Online video news network NewsClick has been in the news regarding its 'foreign funding'. In the latest update, CBI has registered a case and also conducted two raids.

CBI Registers Case Against NewsClick Founder, Conducts Raid

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR into the alleged FCRA violations by news portal NewsClick and carried out raids at two locations on Wednesday, officials said. A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said. It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) case, they said. In its probe against the portal, the Delhi Police had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham.

CBI Conducts Raid At Residence, Office Of NewsClick Founder

According to PTI, officials of CBI conducted at two locations, one at the residence of the NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and the other at his office. As mentioned earlier, it has been alleged that the portal received illegal foreign funds in violation of the FCRA case. A CBI source told IANS, “Yes, the CBI will probe the charges of violating foreign funds rules against NewsClick.” The development comes days after the Delhi Police’s Special Cell carried out searches at multiple locations in the national capital, including the premises of NewsClick and journalists associated with it in connection with a case registered under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Homes Of NewsClick Journalists Raided On October 3

The homes of several journalists associated with NewsClick were searched on Oct 3, in connection with a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case. According to reports, police raided homes of several journalists, including Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Bhasha Singh, Aditi Nigam, Bappa Sinha and Urmilesh. Police recovered the dump data of laptops and mobile phones of some journalists of NewsClick. The Special Cell has registered a new case and started investigation, officials said. Abhisar Sharma, a senior journalist, wrote on X, “Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and phone.”

Earlier on August 22, the Delhi High Court issued notice to news portal NewsClick’s Editor in Chief Prabir Purkayastha on a plea filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EoW), seeking direction to vacate its interim order asking the probe agency not to take any coercive action against the news site. The high court, on July 7, 2021, passed an order directing that Prabir Purkayastha shall not be arrested, adding, however, that he will have to cooperate with the investigation as and when required by the investigating officer. The bench of Justice Saurabh Benrajee sought a response from Purkayastha in the matter. According to the EOW FIR, a case was registered under IPC sections 406, 420 and 120-B and an investigation was launched. During the probe, the sleuths gathered evidence indicating criminal acts.

(Inputs from Agencies)

