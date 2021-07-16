New Delhi: The Government on Friday warning about the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and said that the next 100-125 days will be very crucial. “Leaving North and South American regions of WHO, all other WHO regions are moving from good to bad and bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact, Dr Paul said during the press briefing of the Union health ministry.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 31 With More Relaxations | Check Full List Of Guidelines

The Ministry also added that though the second wave of Covid has subsided still there are as many as 73 districts that continue to remain a cause of concern as more than 100 cases are being registered daily. “Situation in most of the regions has turned from bad to worse. Overall, the world is moving towards a third wave. (WHO’s) Warning over a third wave can’t be taken for granted, it is a red flag…,” said Dr VK Paul said. Also Read - Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18 May be Available Soon: Centre To High Court

Dr VK Paul also said that people need to stop the infection from transmitting now. “We can see new outbreaks of the viral infection but we need to stop it now. This is possible if we follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to stay in the safe zone,” Dr Paul said. Also Read - Karnataka Makes Big Announcement, Allows Reopening of Medical, Dental Colleges But With This Condition

“Situation in most of the regions has turned from bad to worse. Overall, the world is moving towards a third wave. (WHO’s) Warning over a third wave can’t be taken for granted, it is a red flag,” Dr VK Paul added.