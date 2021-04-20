New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Central government on Tuesday asked the states and UTs to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and augment laboratory and hospital infrastructure to prepare for the next three weeks keeping in view the critical situation of coronavirus. The instructions have been conveyed to top officials of the union territories at a review meeting by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Also Read - BJP Youth Wing Releases List of COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For Worst-hit States

During a review meeting, the union home secretary asked the officials to maintain constant vigilance against the grave situation in union territories.

An official statement said that strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour was stressed along with stricter enforcement of movement restrictions and prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets etc.

Moreover, Home Secretary also advised the union territories to increase RT-PCR testing along with use of RAT for screening in clusters. The central officials strongly recommended urgent review of clinical management.

Expressing concern over the worrying scenario, Member (Health) NITI Aayog V K Paul pointed out the criticality of next three weeks for COVID response measures. The UT administrators were advised to plan in advance for three weeks, the statement said.