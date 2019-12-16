New Delhi: As per several reports, the next round of boundary talks between India and China might take place in Agra and not Delhi as the government, according to the said reports, wants to ‘change things up’ by holding the talks in the ‘city of Taj,’ instead of the national capital.

The development comes just two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second informal summit between the two leaders, in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

The boundary talks, which will take place between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor. According to reports, the Chinese Foreign Minister will land in Delhi on December 20 and leave for Agra the next day for the state talks. The talks, which are the 21st round of talks between the two countries, are likely to take place on December 21.

The schedule, however, is yet to be officially confirmed.

According to reports, the Chinese State Councillor is also keen to hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

The last round of boundary talks between the two countries had taken place last September. During the meet, Doval and Wang had directed the bilateral Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination for Border Affairs to work for more confidence-building measures to promote communication between the border guarding personnel of the two sides.