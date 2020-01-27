New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday defended the NDA government’s decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and said no power in the country or world can now stop Kashmiri Pandits from going back to their native place.

“No power can now stop Kashmiri Pandits from going back to Kashmir,” Rajnath Singh said while addressing an election rally in Mangaluru. He said in reference to the exodus of a large number of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late 1990s at the height of militancy.

During his address, he also sent a strong message to Pakistan, saying India will not let anyone live in peace if it is harmed.

“We will not touch anyone, but if someone bothers us, we are not going to let them live in peace,” he added.

Talking about talks on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Rajnath said that the Parliament of India has already passed a resolution that it’s a part of India.

“People ask what will happen to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir? Parliament of India has already passed a resolution that it’s a part of India. I’ve said it earlier too, J&K’s work is done. If talks are held with Pakistan now, they will be on PoK only,” he said.

Defence Min Rajnath Singh in Mangaluru: — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

Talking about h large-scale protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Rajnath Singh said it is not a law to hurt the sentiments of any religion but to give relief to victims of religious persecution.

“Mahatma Gandhi had told Nehru to give citizenship to minorities like Hindus and Sikhs if they come to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled that vision by bringing in the law,” he added.

Deliberating on several states refusing to implement the CAA, the defence minister said that it is a central law and everyone should follow it.

Accusing the Congress of misleading people on the issue, he said the party should not forget its duty towards the nation just because it is in opposition.