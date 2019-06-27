New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan let the media in on BJP’s big future plans, when he said, “Our next target is the formation of BJP government in Telangana in 2023.”

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Chouhan threw light on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ambitions for south Indian states, starting with Telangana.

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the NITI Aayog meeting, Chouhan further flayed KCR for ‘not implementing central schemes such as the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in the state.

He also claimed that KCR was engaged in “marketing” himself, he said over the TRS government’s advertisements appearing in newspapers even in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the party’s performance in West Bengal and Telangana in the recently concluded General election, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that though the BJP fared well, it wasn’t enough and the leadership is dedicated to making political inroads in both the states.

The former MP CM, who is the party’s “pramukh” (convener) for membership drive, said the campaign would begin on July 6, the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and continue till August 11.

BJP would reach out to all sections of people including those working in different professions in membership enrolment, he added.

With PTI inputs