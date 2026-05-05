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Next target: Raghav Chadhas big claim against AAP after switching to BJP, calls out vendetta politics

‘Next target’: Raghav Chadha’s big claim against AAP after switching to BJP, calls out ‘vendetta politics’

'Next target': Raghav Chadha's big claim against AAP after switching to BJP, calls out 'vendetta politics'

Raghav Chadha (Image: ANI)

The prominent leader, Raghav Chadha, on Tuesday made a serious allegation against his former party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed that he can possibly be the “next target” and labelled the tactics of AAP as “vendetta politics”. Chadha had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with other MPs. He met the president, Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, along with other MPs like Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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