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Next war in space: What Dr Prahlada Ramarao, the man behind Indias Akash missile said about changing warfare

‘Next war in space’: What Dr Prahlada Ramarao, the man behind India’s Akash missile said about changing warfare

At WION’s World Pulse Summit, Dr Prahlada Ramarao said future wars will move from air to space, stressing the need for satellite defence, low-cost drones and advanced surveillance.

Dr Prahlada Ramarao at WION’s World Pulse summit

WION’s World Pulse summit: As wars evolve with technology, the next battlefield may not be on land or in the skies but in space. In a big statement amid the global wars testing the defence capabilities of the world, Dr Prahlada Ramarao, the architect of the Akash surface-to-air missile system, said at WION’s World Pulse summit on Wednesday that future conflicts will likely shift beyond Earth. Here are all the details you need to know about what the man behind the widely popular Akash surface-to-air missile system said at the WION’s World Pulse summit said about changing warfare.

‘Next big fight will take place in space’: What Dr Prahlada Ramarao said about changing warfare?

Speaking about how warfare has changed over time, the man behind Akash surface-to-air missile system said that recent conflicts show a clear transition from ground-based fighting to air battles and that the next big shift will take place in space.

Responding to a question on what the next few years could look like in defence, Ramarao said the signs are already visible.

What Dr Prahlada Ramarao said about about India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan?

Referring to the last war, India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel, he said warfare is moving rapidly towards space-based capabilities.

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“It will be the next game changer,” Dr Prahlada Ramarao said.

“We will have to make sure our space is fully protected and also ensure that we deny space to others,” Ramarao added.

What is the future of satellite-to-satellite warfare?

According to him, the country that can deter an adversary in satellite-to-satellite warfare will emerge as the winner.

The defence expert said that India must focus on building “space capabilities” through assets while also “denying and delaying” the adversary’s assets.

What is being discussed around the future of weapons used in wars?

Ramarao also spoke about the future of weapons used in wars. He said low-cost drones, laser and microwave weapons will become essential as countries look for cost-effective defence systems.

“The cost per engagement needs to be effective,” he said. He also outlined eight key areas that determine success in warfare – command, control, communication and computer systems, along with intelligence and information, supported by surveillance and reconnaissance.

“This is how you deny the adversary, along with weapon effectiveness. We need sufficient strength. This is how you win a war or a battle,” Ramarao said, while commenting on the tense global situation involving the US, Israel and Iran.

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