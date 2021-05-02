Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Neyyattinkara Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Neyyattinkara went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Neyyattinkara seat: Neyyattinkara comes under the Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. In 2016, CPM’s K.Ansalan bagged this seat by defeating R. Selvaraj of INC by a margin of 9,543 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, R Selvaraj came to power on CPM’s ticket, defeating Thampanoor Ravi of INC by a margin of 6,702 votes. In 2016, the Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency had 1,77,798 registered electors, of which 85,910 were males and 91,888 females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: K. Ansalan of CPI(M), R. Selvaraj of INC, Rajasekharan S Nair of BJP

Viewers are advised to keep a tab on india.com for all the latest updates on vote counting in the Neyyattinkara constituency.

Neyyattinkara SEAT LIVE UPDATES:

