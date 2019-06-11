Availing healthcare is everyone’s right and in this regard, a non-profit organisation has suggested that the Union Health Ministry, which is being headed by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, make Right to Health a fundamental right.

The move would enable people to avail quality healthcare in the country, and chairman and founder member of Public Health and Holistic Human Development Foundation, Ajay Kumar, met with Vardhan to apprise him of the same.

During his meet, Kumar, while congratulating Vardhan for the successful launch of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme, also apprised him about the sufferings of common masses due to non-availability of quality hospitals and doctors at affordable cost, especially in the far-flung areas of the country.

“We have suggested that this alarming situation be handled effectively by making health a fundamental right, which will enable easy access of common men to health facilities,” a statement issued by the NGO said.

Vardhan, in turn, assured them that he will do his best to improve health care facilities, it said.

With Inputs From PTI