New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has granted the last option for Delhi government to deposit Rs 25 crore to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for failing to curb pollution in the city. The order was issued by the NGT on December 3, 2018. As per the findings, the pollution caused by the unregulated handling of plastic remains unabated.

Thus, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel reminded the AAP government to furnish the performance guarantee of Rs 25 crore. The bench also requested the apex pollution monitoring body to ensure that there is no further lapse in the matter.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal stated, “We are informed that a sum of Rs 6,40,000 has been recovered for release of 150 impounded vehicles found engaged in transporting pollutants. There is no serious exercise of assessing the cost of damage to the environment and the cost of restoration. It is also not clear whether the polluting activities have been stopped.”

The NGT noted that while over 30,000 polluters were identified, the action was allegedly taken against hardly 150 vehicles. This means prosecuting the identified polluters and recovering the deterrent compensation is hardly adequate for meaningful enforcement of the rule of law and protection of the environment, added the tribunal.

“Let a further compliance affidavit be filed giving details of the action taken month-wise and showing compliance of the order dated December 3, 2018,” the bench said. The next date of hearing in the matter is scheduled for August 5.

The NGT had asked the Delhi chief secretary to hold a joint meeting with the persons considered responsible for compliance and continue to hold such meetings at least once a month till the orders remain uncompiled.

(With inputs from PTI)