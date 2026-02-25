Home

News

NGT cracks down on Lakshadweep tourism projects, orders strict green safeguards to protect fragile island ecosystem

NGT cracks down on Lakshadweep tourism projects, orders strict green safeguards to protect fragile island ecosystem

The National Green Tribunal has ordered strict environmental compliance for tourism projects in Lakshadweep, directing authorities to ensure ecological safeguards, inspections, and adherence to the islands’ carrying capacity norms.

NGT Puts Lakshadweep Tourism Under Green Scanner

All tourism activities planned for Lakshadweep Islands should comply with environmental safeguards, the National Green Tribunal said in an order Thursday while directing such projects be undertaken within the carrying capacity of the islands.

Issued February 19, the NGT order said all developmental activities should consider the environmental sensitivity of Lakshadweep’s fragile marine and terrestrial ecology.

A look at NGT order on tent city, tourism activity

NGT’s green bench was hearing a plea pertaining to a tent city project which involved putting up prefab units for tourists on Bangaram Island as well as the northern and southern tips of Thinnakara Island.

“Operations at the site … shall be undertaken within the overall carrying capacity of the islands and with adequate environmental safeguards,” the order read while declining to name the parties involved.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

NGT asks Pollution Control Board to inspect

The green tribunal has asked the Lakshadweep Pollution Control Board (LPBC) to inspect all tourism projects and submit a report on compliance to conditions mentioned in the ‘Consent to Establish’ and ‘Consent to Operate’ granted to these projects.

The LPBC has four weeks to file its report. Experts of the council will have to ensure that projects are implemented in compliance with legal environmental standards.

District Collector of Kavaratti and other bodies tasked with monitoring

The order further tasked the District Collector of Kavaratti, Lakshadweep Islands, the LPBC, Department of Forest & Environment, and Lakshadweep Tourism Development Corporation Limited with carrying out joint supervision of the tourism operations going forward.

“The concerned authorities shall conduct regular monitoring of disposal of sewage, solid waste and other aspects that may have an adverse impact on the environment due to operation of these projects,” the bench said.

NGT seeks sustainable tourism model

A unique archipelago of coral islands known for its clear blue waters, Lakshadweep is home to beautiful coral reefs, golden sandy beaches, rare flora and fauna. Environmentalists have sounded alarm bells over tourism activity damaging the islands’ shorelines, groundwater resources and coral reefs.

Highlighting Lakshadweep’s vulnerability, the NGT said in its order that “development activities should not adversely affect its fragile ecosystem, particularly keeping in view the untreated waste and harmful non-biodegradable substances getting mixed into the freshwater lens or into the reef system”.

NGT bench warns

“In the event of non-compliance,” the bench said, “appropriate action would be taken against the defaulters.”

Tourism could provide a major fillip to Lakshadweep’s economy but locals have also called for sustainable growth of tourism sectors on islands like Agatti island. Some have questioned recent moves to acquire more land for tourism projects on the islands, saying land ownership rights belong to the people.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.