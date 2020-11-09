New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is expected to pronounce its order on firecracker ban amid the ongoing festival season and rising cases of COVID-19, on Monday. Also Read - Farm Fires Rage on, Delhi Air Quality Continues to Worsen

The NGT on Thursday had reserved, till November 9, its order on the imposition of ban on firecrackers across 23 states and UTs. It had issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and four state governments on whether use of firecrackers be banned from November 7-30 in the interest of public health and environment. Also Read - Vijay Goel, Traders Hold Dharna Against Delhi Govt Ban On Firecrackers

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel had sought response from MoEF, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Police Commissioner of Delhi and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Delhi: Air quality in the 'severe' category at Anand Vihar pic.twitter.com/oHVHluScu2 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

The tribunal was hearing a plea by Indian Social Responsibility Network seeking action against pollution by use of firecrackers in NCR amidst the double whammy of the pollution crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the national capital continues to reel under air pollution on Monday morning.

Delhi: National capital continues to reel under pollution. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 484 in Anand Vihar, 470 in Mundka, 465 Okhla Phase 2 and 468 in Wazirpur, all in 'severe category', as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/XbqPNijpUv — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

