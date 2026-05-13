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NH-2 blocked in Manipur, indefinite shutdown in this district after church leaders killed in militant ambush

NH-2 blocked in Manipur, indefinite shutdown in this district after church leaders killed in militant ambush

The victims were travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi for an inter-association ecclesiastical meeting when the attack took place.

NH-2 blocked in Manipur, indefinite shutdown in this district after church leaders killed in militant ambush | Image: ANI

Churachandpur shutdown: Kuki Students’ Organisation on Wednesday announced an indefinite emergency shutdown in Churachandpur district following the killing of three Thadou Baptist Association church leaders this morning. TBA church members were shot dead and several others sustained injuries after unidentified armed men ambushed their vehicles in Kangpokpi district. This triggered heightened tensions in the already volatile region and an immediate blockade along National Highway-2.

Also Read: Manipur unrest: Internet shut in 5 districts, curfew imposed, 2 children killed in deadly ‘rocket attack’

#WATCH | Manipur: Kuki Students’ Organisation, Churachandpur District, has called an emergency indefinite shutdown in the district with effect from 12:30 pm today, following the killing of three Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) church leaders this morning. pic.twitter.com/vdChuUM1d8 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

What Exactly Happened?

The victims, belonging to TBA and the United Baptist Council, were travelling in a vehicle from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi for an ecclesiastical meeting. The militant ambushed their vehicle and started firing at the members. The deceased were identified as TBA president Rev V Sitlhou, Rev V Kaigoulun, and Pastor Paogoulen. Four others sustained injuries in the attack.

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Shutdown In Kangpokpi District, Churachandpur

Following the killings, Thadou organisations protested and announced a “total shutdown” in Sadar Hills of Kangpokpi district. Kuki Students’ Organisation also announced an indefinite emergency shutdown in Churachandpur District in protest.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, citing unverified social media reports, some individuals from Kuki and Naga communities have also been abducted. However, the claims have not been independently confirmed.

Kohur Condemned The Ambush

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) condemned the attack by the militant. They claimed that the attack was carried out by the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and Zeliangrong United Front.

“This was not an incident or unfortunate encounter. This was a premeditated act of terrorism…” KOHUR statement read.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: Fresh violence erupts in Ukrul district after armed groups set houses on fire, curfew imposed

Series Of Violent Incidents Involving Kuki And Tangkhul Naga Communities

It is worth noting that in recent months, there have been several incidents of violence in parts of Manipur that involved Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities. Several lives have been lost and houses have been set on fire during these clashes.

The United Christian Forum of North East India condemned the attack and expressed grief over the killings. The Forum said that the victims were innocent servants of God.

“This brutal and inhuman act of violence has claimed the lives of innocent servants of God who dedicated their lives to peace, service, and the spiritual upliftment of their communities,” the forum said.

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