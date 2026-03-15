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NHAI increases FASTag Annual Pass fee: Starting April 1, 2026, for annual toll pass highway users to pay...

NHAI increases FASTag Annual Pass fee: Starting April 1, 2026, for annual toll pass highway users to pay…

NHAI has increased the FASTag Annual Pass fee to ₹3,075 from April 1, 2026, affecting frequent highway commuters as India continues expanding its digital toll collection system nationwide.

NHAI increases FASTag Annual Pass fee_

FASTag owners need to brace themselves for the new pricing regime from next year. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) stated that FASTag Annual Pass Fee would go up starting April 1 next year. Millions of car owners use FASTag as it is an electronic toll collection system that enables automatic toll payments when vehicles pass through tolled roads.

The news comes as FASTag turns two years old this August. Digital toll collections have witnessed widespread adoption over the years as the government aims to digitize India’s road transportation sector.

FASTag Annual Pass Price Increased By ₹75

NHAI recently said FASTag Annual Pass Price would increase by ₹75 per year starting April 1 next year. Presently, the FASTag Annual Pass costs ₹3,000. Starting 1st April 2026, FASTag Annual Pass Price will cost ₹3,075 per year. This increase is attributed to inflation.

The annual pass system was launched in 2025 to allow vehicle owners to pay a one-time fee for seamless toll payments throughout the year. It helps motorists who frequently drive on national highways or expressways and prefer not to pay toll charges at each plaza.

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NHAI clarified motorists would still benefit from the pass even after the price hike as using it would still be cheaper than paying individual toll charges.

FASTag Annual Pass Benefits

FASTag Annual Pass is available for personal vehicles like passenger cars, jeeps, vans, etc. who own a valid FASTag.

FASTag Annual Pass allows the user’s vehicle to:

Travel through 200 toll plazas until the pass expires

OR

Use the pass till it expires in a year, whichever is earlier

Customers can use FASTag at nearly 1,150 FASTag-enabled toll plazas across India’s national highways and expressways. It helps vehicles move through these plazas without stopping for cash transactions.

FASTag is India’s ambitious project to push cashless toll collections using Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology. With an RFID-enabled sticker on vehicles, toll amounts are automatically deducted when they cross a plaza equipped with RFID sensors.

Over 56 Lakh Users Have Adopted FASTag Annual Pass

FASTag Annual Pass was launched on August 15 last year. So far over 56 lakh users have activated the annual pass. Digital toll collections have gained massive traction on India’s national highways since they were introduced. FASTag alone processes more than 98% of toll collections on national highways.

India’s FASTag system has enabled toll plaza transactions to become seamless and faster. It has also helped reduce congestion at toll plazas significantly.

Buy FASTag Annual Pass Online

Customers can buy or renew FASTag Annual Pass online via the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI’s official website. Once the user completes the transaction, the validity will be updated on their existing FASTag within hours.

Looking ahead, as India expands its national highways and state-of-art technologies, FASTag will likely influence how India drives into the future.

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