NHAI Likely To Increase Toll Tax From Next Month. Here’s What We Know So Far

Earlier, reports had suggested that the central government is planning to remove toll plazas and replace them with cameras that will read number plates.

Delhi-Mumbai expressway

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to increase the toll rates from April 1. With this, people travelling through the National Highways(NHs) and Expressways may have to pay more from next month. The toll prices will be likely increased from a range of 5 per cent to 10 per cent, according to a Hindustan report.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the central government is planning to remove toll plazas and replace them with cameras that will read number plates. The union ministry of road transport and highways’ plan is remove all the toll plazas on the national highways and rely on Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras, union minister Nitin Gadkari told The Indian Express in an interview.

Here are some of the key details:

It is important to note that as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the fee rates is to be revised every year with effect from 1st April.

Depending upon the requirements, the policy decisions on specific toll issues are being taken on regular intervals.

The Hindustan report further adds that the Ministry of Road Transport will look into the proposals by the last week of this month and may approve the rates after due consideration.

The Toll rates for cars and light vehicles will go up by five per cent and for other heavy vehicles it is likely to go up by up to 10 per cent.

The toll rates are likely to be increased on the recently commissioned Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Currently, the toll is being charged at Rs 2.19 per kilometer on the section of the newly opened Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will be increased by about 10 per cent.

At present, about 20 thousand vehicles are plying on the expressway every day. This number is likely to raise to 50 to 60 thousand in the next six months.

Toll rates of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Meerut Expressway is also likely to be increased.

The facility of a monthly pass that is given to the people living in the area of 20 kilometers of the toll plaza which is usually cheaper is also expected to rise by 10%.

As per Rule 11 of The National Highways Fee (Determination of rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 exemption from payment of fee has been extended for the following–

Exemption from payment of fee:

No fee shall be levied and collected from a mechanical vehicle–

(a) Transporting and accompanying –

(i) The President of India;

(ii) The Vice-President of India;

(iii) The Prime-Minister of India;

(iv) The Governor of a State;

(v) The Chief Justice of India;

(vi) The Speaker of the House of People;

(vii) The Cabinet Minister of the Union;

(viii) The Chief Minister of a State;

(ix) The Judge of the Supreme Court;

(x) The Minister of State of the Union;

(xi) The Lieutenant Governor of a Union territory;

(xii) The Chief of Staff holding the rank of full General or equivalent rank;

(xiii) The Chairman of the Legislative Council of a State;

(xiv) The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of a State;

(xv) The Chief Justice of a High Court;

(xvi) The Judge of a High Court;

(xvii) The Member of Parliament;

(xviii) The Army Commander of Vice-Chief of Army Staff and equivalent in other services;

(xix) The Chief Secretary to a State Government within concerned State;

(xx) The Secretary to the Government of India;

(xxi) The Secretary, Council of States;

(xxii) The Secretary, House of People;

(xxiii) The Foreign dignitary on State visit;

(xxiv) The Member of legislative Assembly of a State and the Member of Legislative Council of a State within their respective State, if he or she produces his or her identity card issued by the concerned Legislature of the State;

(xxv) The awardee of Pram Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, if such awardee produces his or her photo identity card duly authenticated by the appropriate or competent authority for such award;

(b) Used for official purpose by –

(i) the Ministry of Defense including those which are eligible for exemption in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Toll (Army and Air Force) Act, 1901 and rules made there under, as extended to Navy also;

(ii) The Central and Sate armed forces in uniform including Para military forces and police;

(iii) An Executive Magistrate;

(iv) The fire-fighting Department or organization;

(v) The National Highway Authority of India or any other Government organization using such vehicle for inspection, survey, construction or operation of national highways and maintenance thereof;

(c) Used as ambulance; and

(d) Used as funeral van.

(e) Mechanical vehicles specially designed and constructed for use of a person suffering from physical

disability.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.