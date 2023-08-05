Home

EXPLAINED: What is NHAI’s New ‘Rajmargyatra’ App And How Will It Help Ensure Safer And Enjoyable Highway Trips

The app will also have all the emergency helpline numbers for safety and assistance. It will also offer detailed insights on deductions at toll stations.

Mumbai-Agra National Highway near Kasara Ghat in Maharashtra (FILE/PTI)

New Delhi: To improve the highway user experience and offer seamless travel on roads, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a significant step by introducing the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application. This citizen-centric unified mobile application aims to provide comprehensive information and efficient complaint redressal for national highway users, making travel safer and more convenient.

The main feature of the app is the robust built for addressing and resolving complaints and grievances related to highways, along with an efficient escalation process. The registered complaint from the mobile users will be sent to the concerned highway authority of the nearest Toll Plaza. The System follows a workflow management for tracking and monitoring on compliant handling by setting up a strong escalation matrix with defined accountability.

RajmargYatra is available in two languages: Hindi and English. It can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. According to the PIB press release, here are the key features of the new app.

Key Features of ‘Rajmargyatra’ App:

Comprehensive Highway Information: ‘Rajmargyatra’ serves as a one-stop repository of essential information for National Highway users. Get real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications, and access to details about nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other essential services that ensure a seamless and safe journey on National Highways. Hassle-Free Complaint Redressal: The app comes equipped with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism. Users can easily report highway-related issues, attaching geo-tagged videos or photos for better clarity. The registered complaints will be handled in a time-bound manner, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of any delays. Users can also track the status of their grievances for complete transparency. Seamless FASTag Services: ‘Rajmargyatra’ integrates its services with various bank portals, making it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags, avail monthly passes, and access other FASTag-related banking services – all within a single platform. Over-speeding notifications and voice-assistance to encourage responsible and safe driving behavior. It provides real-time updates on weather, nearby toll plazas, petrol stations, hospitals, hotels, and other vital services. The one-of-its-kind app seamlessly integrates its services with various bank portals, simplifying FASTag recharge, monthly pass acquisition, and other FASTag-related banking services.

Android link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nhai.rajmargyatra&hl=en_US

iOS link:

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/rajmargyatra/id6449488412

How do official view the complaints

The dashboard on the app contains status and status of complaints.

Case status shows count of received complaints, such as “pending”, “in process”, “escalated” and “closed”

If the authorised officer is Regional officer (RO) or above level, they have the facility to view the complaints per toll plaza.

On clicking the submenu “view complaint” of “set up”, official will be able to view data’s on complaint type. Officials need to select complaint type and action taken to filter the data.

The official can view user complaint details, such as token, complainant name, location, complainant mobile number, complainant email address, reporting date, complaint status, user comments, as well as the option to view the evidence.

Official can send also broadcast message to or “Road maintenance” is on NH. This feature is only available to the project implementation Units (PIU) and higher level officers.

The app will also have all the emergency helpline numbers for safety and assistance. It will also offer detailed insights on deductions at toll stations. We will have to wait to find out if this app turns out to be the one-stop solution for all the needs of an average highway traveller.

For more details login to rajmargyatra.nhai.gov.in

