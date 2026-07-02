Can you cross a toll plaza for free after waiting 10 seconds? NHAI reveals the truth

A common belief among motorists is that waiting for more than 10 seconds at a toll plaza means you don't have to pay the toll. But how true is this claim? Here's what the official rules actually say.

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The new rule claims that if a driver has to wait for more than 10 seconds at a highway toll plaza, they can proceed without paying the fee. PTI/File image

A new rule regarding national highways has been keeping daily travellers on the edge of their seats. The rule claims that if a driver has to wait more than 10 seconds at a toll plaza, they don’t have to pay the toll.

Many motorists believe that waiting for more than 10 seconds at a toll plaza entitles them to cross without paying the toll fee. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified the facts behind this widely shared claim.

Here’s all you need to know about the claim.

What is the claim?

The new rule claims that if a driver has to wait for more than 10 seconds at a highway toll plaza, they can proceed without paying the fee.

Also Read | ‘No more illegal Dhabas near highways’: National Highways Authority of India plans major action against encroachments

What does NHAI say?

NHAI shared a post on its official social media platform X, calling the claim completely false. The NHAI said toll collection across national highways is carried out under the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, which lay down the conditions for toll collection and exemptions. It clarified that there is no rule stating that motorists can skip paying the toll after waiting for more than 10 seconds. Even if vehicles are held up in a queue for a short period, the toll fee remains applicable.

Know Your National Highways | #MythvsFact Today’s myth addresses a common misconception that vehicles are entitled to free passage if the queue length or waiting time exceed a certain limit. In reality, there is no such provision under the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008.… pic.twitter.com/jtkwKaIwZc — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) July 1, 2026

In addition, details of the vehicle categories eligible for toll exemption are clearly displayed at toll plazas to help passengers and motorists access accurate information.

Don’t trust rumours

The NHAI has urged motorists to verify toll-related information through official sources instead of believing everything shared on social media. It advised travellers to consult the official rules or the notices displayed at toll plazas, warning that disputes with toll workers over incorrect information could create avoidable complications.

Also Read | Cash payments on national highway toll plazas to be stopped; replaced by UPI and FASTag starting from this date

Ensure you get the right information

Motorists who frequently use national highways should rely on official information about toll rules rather than viral social media posts. The NHAI has clarified that the so-called 10-second toll exemption is nothing more than a rumour and has urged people to check official guidelines before acting on such claims.