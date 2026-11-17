NHAI to fine uninsured vehicles Rs 10,000 at toll plazas, SMS alert to be sent

Going through a toll plaza without insurance? Your vehicle could be seized on the spot under NHAI’s new system. Its automated system picks up the vehicle and sends an SMS to the owner’s registered mobile number.

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NHAI has started a pilot project at Delhi’s Mundka toll plaza to catch vehicles with expired third-party insurance. Representational image

Driving through a toll plaza with lapsed or no insurance? Think twice. NHAI’s new system can spot an uninsured vehicle the moment it goes through. Vehicles can be fined too. NHAI has started a pilot project at Delhi’s Mundka toll plaza to catch vehicles with expired third-party insurance, with the aim of enforcing insurance rules strictly and making roads safer.

The new system

Here’s how it works: if a vehicle goes through a toll plaza without valid insurance, NHAI’s automated system flags it. A few minutes later, the owner gets an SMS on their registered number, urging them to renew the policy right away and cautioning that heavy fines can follow under the Motor Vehicles Act.

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Fine for violating the rules

Driving without valid insurance is against the law under the Motor Vehicles Act. The first time, you can be fined up to Rs 2,000; the second time, up to Rs 10,000. You could also face a court case, and your vehicle could be seized.

Why did NHAI launch the new rule?

NHAI’s new initiative is meant to ensure that every vehicle on the road carries the mandatory third-party insurance, so accident victims get relief and compensation on time. Since the pilot has gone well, the plan is expected to extend to other national highways and toll plazas nationwide down the line.

NHAI plans major action against encroachments near highways

Illegal dhabas and eateries operating along National Highways may soon face eviction as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) intensifies its crackdown on encroachments and unauthorised parking. The move aims to improve road safety, ensure smooth traffic flow, and prevent trucks from parking along highway stretches outside designated areas.

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The action follows concerns over rising accidents linked to roadside obstructions and comes after the Supreme Court stressed strict enforcement against truck parking on National Highways, except at approved lay-bys and designated parking zones.

“Unauthorised parking of vehicles, roadside encroachments and unregulated activities along National Highways pose significant risks to road users and adversely impact traffic flow and safety. To address these challenges, NHAI has identified 595 critical locations of unauthorised parking (along with longitude and latitude details) across different states and is working in close coordination with state governments, district administrations and enforcement agencies for removal of unauthorised parking from National Highways,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said in a statement.

NHAI has also undertaken concerted efforts for the removal of encroachments from National Highway corridors under the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.