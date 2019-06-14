New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the media report that over 500 families of several villages in Rajasthan’s Banswara used their children as a pawn for Rs. 1500-2000.

The families belonging from the Gadaria community were found to have used their children to get food.

NHRC has issued a notice to Rajasthan government and asked for a report within six weeks.

It has observed that news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of children who instead of getting education and upbringing, have been given to the custody of unknown people in lieu of money.

The NHRC is a Statutory public body constituted under the Protection of Human Rights Ordinance which was later given a statutory basis by the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The NHRC is responsible for the protection and promotion of human rights, defined by the Act as “Rights Relating To Life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in the International Covenants”.