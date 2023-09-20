Home

Rs 10 Lakh Bounty Announced On 5 BKI Ultras As NIA Intensifies Crackdown Against Khalistani Terrorists

The NIA has intensified its operations against Khalistani terrorists against the backdrop strained India-Canada relations.

Pro-Khalistan supporters stage a protest in front of the Indian consulate, in Toronto. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh bounty on five members of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) as the anti-terror agency intensified its operations against Khalistani terrorists operating in India.

In an official release, the NIA announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any person who provides information which may lead to the arrest of ‘listed terrorists’ Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, who are accused of promoting terror activities in India for the BKI outfit.

Additionally, the agency is also offering a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for any information on Rinda and Landa’s three associates. The trio are identified as Parminder Singh Kaira aka Pattu, Satnam Singh alias Satbir Singh aka Satta and Yadvinder Singh aka Yadda.

“All five are wanted in the NIA case RC-21 /2023/NIA/DLI, relating to BKI’s terrorist activities aimed at disturbing India’s peace and communal harmony and spreading terror in the state of Punjab. The NIA had registered the case under sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 & 39 of UA (P) Act, 1967,” the NIA said in a post on X.

The NIA said any specific information leading to the arrest of the five wanted terrorists can be shared with the NIA headquarters in New Delhi or the NIA Branch Office in Chandigarh through the following methods:

NIA Head Quarters New Delhi WhatsApp: +91-8585931100, Telephone No.: 011-24368800, Email ID: info.nia@gov.in

NIA Branch Office, Chandigarh WhatsApp/Telegram: +91-7743002947, Telephone No.: 0172-2682901 & 0172-2682900, Email ID: info-chd.nia@gov.in

According to the NIA, the five men are accused pf committing acts of terror on behalf of BKI and also raising funds for the proscribed terror outfit by “smuggling of terrorist hardware and narcotics into Punjab and also through extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals. ”

The accused are also wanted for commissioning target killings and targeting law enforcement agencies in order to create an environment of terror in the state of Punjab, the NIA said, adding that further investigations have released that they are also actively engaged in recruiting new members for the BKI by enticing them with monetary benefits.

“They have also established a network of operatives in various countries to further their terror activities in different parts of India,” the NIA said.

Giving details, the central agency said that Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda– a Pakistan-based ‘listed individual terrorist’, is originally a resident of Maharashtra’s Nanded district with Taran Taran district in Punjab listed as a permanent address.

“Sandhu is originally a resident of Near Gate No. 5, Sachkhand, Gurudwara Huzoor Sahib, District Nanded, Maharashtra, with Taran Taran district in Punjab as a permanent address. Landa is a resident of village Harike, District Tarn-Taran, Punjab, India, while Parminder Singh Khaira @ Pattu hails from Baghelewala, Zira, District Ferozpur Punjab. Satnam Singh alias Satbir Singh @ Satta Naushera is a resident of Naushera Pannuan, P.S Sarhali, Tarn Taran, Punjab, India and Yadvinder Singh @ Yadda belongs to Chamba Kalan, District- Tarn Taran, Punjab.”

Strained ties

The move comes amid strained bilateral ties between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar– a designated terrorist in India– was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Trudeau claimed that his country’s national security officials had reasons to believe that “agents of the Indian government” carried out the killing of Khalistan Tiger force chief Hardeep Nijjar. This was followed by the expulsion of an Indian Diplomat from Canada.

Canada-based terror-gangster network

Earlier in the day, the NIA shared details of 43 suspects, including that of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly associated with a terror-gangster network having links to Canada.

The anti-terror agency has asked the public to share the details of properties and assets of these 43 individuals so those can be seized and taken over by the Central government. In a post shared on X (former Twitter), the NIA shared pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Joginder Singh along with their names.

The NIA highlighted that the above mentioned gangsters are based in Canada and requested the general public to share details about the properties/assets/businesses owned by them in their own name or in name of their associates, friends and relatives.

MEA issues advisory

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian nationals and students in Canada and those planning to travel to the country to exercise “extreme caution” amid the recent strain in relations between the two nations.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes. and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” an advisory issued by MEA read on Wednesday.

The MEA stated that recently threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community “who oppose the anti-India agenda” and therefore Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.

Citing the “deteriorating security environment in Canada”, the MEA has especially advised Indian students in Canada to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

(With ANI inputs)

