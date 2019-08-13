The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday said it has arrested an absconding Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operative, wanted in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

The JMB operative was identified as Jahirul Sheikh, a resident of Nadia in West Bengal. An NIA official said Sheikh was arrested by NIA from Indore on Sunday in connection with the case.

The official said Sheikh is a senior leader of JMB Nadia Module in West Bengal. “He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB and he was also involved in activities of JMB in India to further its cause,” the official said.

The official said Sheikh was charge-sheeted by the agency on July 23, 2015 for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the government of India and Bangladesh.

The official said Sheikh was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in Indore on Monday for obtaining transit remand for the purpose of producing him before the Special NIA Court in Kolkata.

At least two persons died and another was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan on October 2, 2014. The Bangladesh government banned the JMB in 2005, while India banned it in May this year.

The agency hs recovered a large number of IEDs, other explosives and handmade grenades during the investigation of the case in 2014. A total of 33 accused have been charge-sheeted in this case.

On June 25, the anti-terror probe agency has arrested another JMB operative Habibur Rehman Sheikh alias Habibur Kabore Shaik or Habibur S.K from the Dodabalpur area of the Karnataka capital in Bengaluru.