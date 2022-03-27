New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted a search operation in Srinagar’s Sonwar Bagh area in connection with a case related to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.Also Read - Jitendra Singh Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Call For India-Pakistan Dialogue

"The search conducted on Sunday at the premises of a suspect has led to the recovery of documents related to financial transactions," said a senior NIA official.

The case pertains to the collection and transfer of funds by certain NGOs, Trusts, Societies, and organizations on behalf of separatists, and terrorist organizations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA has also recorded the testimonies of a few individuals in this connection. No arrest, however, was made.

Further investigation is underway.