NIA Conducts Raids Across Multiple States In Pak-Backed Ghazwa-E-Hind Terror Module Case

The NIA on Sunday conducted raids across multiple states in connection with Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids across multiple states in Pakistan-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case. According to officials, raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh and Kozhikode district of Kerala.

An NIA spokesperson said the agency’s sleuths seized incriminating documents and digital devices during the raids and also revealed links of the suspects with their Pakistan-based handlers.

“These suspects were in contact with the handlers and were involved in propagating the radical, anti-India idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA raids were conducted as part of its ongoing investigation into a case, commonly referred to as the Ghazwa-e-Hind case, Patna (Bihar).

On July 14 last year, the case was registered by the Bihar Police in Phulwarisharif following the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias “Tahir”. The accused was the admin of a WhatsApp group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, created by a Pakistani national identified as Zain, the official said.

“The accused had added many people from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, to the group, which was also active on other social media platforms such as Telegram and BiP Messenger,” the anti-terror agency spokesperson said.

“Aimed at radicalizing impressionable youths in the name of establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over the territory of India, the group was being operated by Pakistan-based suspects,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA investigation showed that Tahir was trying to motivate the group members with an ulterior objective of raising sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities across India, the official said, adding he had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of ‘BDGhazwa E HindBD’, to which he had added Bangladeshi nationals.

The NIA has been probing the case since July 22 last year when it took over the investigation from the state police.

The central agency had filed a charge sheet against the arrested accused in the case on January 6 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(With PTI inputs)

