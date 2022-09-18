New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids at more than 23 locations across the country in connection with a terror-related case involving the Popular Front of India (PFI). A source said that in Telangana’s Nizamabad, Karate classes were being organised by a group of people, but the main purpose was to impart terror training.Also Read - Ananya Panday's Weekend Workout is All About Intense Squats And Sit-ups, Says 'I Regret All The Spaghetti'- Check Viral Post

The source said that raids were underway in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad, Telangana. The main accused in the case is PFI District Convener Shadullah. His premises were also being searched. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Umesh Yadav Replaces Covid-Hit Mohammed Shami; Confirms BCCI

“Our searches are ongoing in the Kurnool and Kadapa areas. Our investigations are ongoing with two teams in Guntur district. We have proof that terror activities were going on in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” said a source. Also Read - Earthquake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Taiwan's East of Yujing

Earlier, the local police had arrested Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Abdul Mobin. A case of treason was registered against them.

“We have found active extremist trained fanatics. The youth were being misled by them,” the source said. Further probe in the matter was on.