Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at ten locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a terror case. The search was carried out in the residences of the ten accused people at Muthupet, Keelakarai, Devipattinam, Lalpet and Salem, reported ANI.

During the search, a number of digital devices, including three laptops, three hard discs, 16 mobile phones, eight SIM cards, two pen drives, five memory cards and one card reader, besides two knives and a large number of incriminating documents were seized.

During searches, a number of digital devices including 3 Laptops, 3 Hard discs, 16 mobile phones, 8 SIM cards, 2 Pen drives, 5 memory cards and one Card reader besides two knives and a large no. of incriminating documents have been seized. https://t.co/dvZE2MDBBZ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019



Reports suggested the case related to a WhatsApp group comprising people from different parts of Tamil Nadu. The group was called “SHAHADAT IS OUR GOAL”.

In 2018, they allegedly conspired to procure arms for their group, to raise funds to wage an armed struggle, to facilitate the escape of terrorists from jail and to act against the state.

The case was initially registered on April 2 this year at Keelakarai Police Station of Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu. A case was filed under section 153A, 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides section 25(1) (a) of Arms Act 1959 against ten accused, out of which nine accused were arrested earlier.

One accused is still on the run. All the arrested accused were later released on bail by a court.