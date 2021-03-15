New Delhi: Raids are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at seven locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka against a module of the Islamic State (IS). NIA sources said that the multiple agency sleuths are carrying out searches at 10 locations, including at least one in Delhi. Also Read - Rajasthan: Army Jawan, Honey-Trapped on Facebook, Arrested For Leaking Confidential Info to Pakistan

Searches are being carried out in the Jafrabad area of Delhi and two locations in Bengaluru. The NIA source further said that the agency sleuths are also carrying out searches at four locations in Kerala’s Kochi and Kunoor. Also Read - Ambani Bomb Threat: NIA Seizes Innova Car Seen Tailing Scorpio in Which Gelatin Was Planted

The premises of the people being searched belong to educated people, who have been allegedly radicalised by the IS groups. At least five people have been arrested so far in the ongoing raids, while a group of 6-7 persons was being closely monitored by intel agencies. Also Read - Couple Uses Sedated Lion Cub as 'Prop' For Wedding Photoshoot, Faces Backlash

“The people whose premises are being searched can be arrested after their questioning,” the NIA said.

NIA sources also claimed that Pakistan is directly involved and has been targeting impressionable Muslim youths through social media, training them, and inciting them to plan local attacks.

The NIA, however, refused to share more details.