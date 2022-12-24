NIA Conducts Raids In Punjab, JK, Delhi In Terror Case Related To Banned Khalistani Outfits

During the searches conducted on Saturday, incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, were seized by the NIA.

This case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on August 20 this year.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 14 different locations in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in connection with a terror-related case.

The case relates to the terror activities of chiefs of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation, among others.

“Such activities include smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and IEDs across international borders for use by operatives of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country for carrying out terrorist acts like explosions, targeted killings etc.,” an NIA official said.

Further investigation is underway.