Mumbai: Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) has allowed exemption application of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur for Today. She had sought exemption from appearing before the court on the grounds of ongoing Parliament session.

#Mumbai: Special NIA Court allows exemption application of BJP MP Pragya Singh. She had sought exemption from appearing before the court on the grounds of ongoing Parliament session. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kOKLbvCTo0 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Pragya Thakur is a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, where a series of bomb blasts took place on September 8.

Yesterday, special NIA court on Thursday had rejected BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s application for a permanent exemption from attending the court once a week. In her plea for exemption, Thakur had said that she was an MP and she needed to attend Parliament on a daily basis.

Earlier this week, Opposition had protested when Thakur suffixed the name of her guru, Swami Purna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri, to hers before while taking oath as a member of 17th Lok Sabha.

Opposition MPs felt she was doing so to score some political or religious point. The pro tem speaker reminded her that she could take oath only in the name of God or the Constitution.

#WATCH: An uproar started in the Lok Sabha today when BJP’s winning candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur took oath as MP under the name ‘Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Poorn Chetnand Avdheshanand Giri’, suffixing her name with her spiritual guru. She took her oath in 3 attempts pic.twitter.com/VuTvZ4BgIT — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The 49-year-old insisted on taking the oath with her full name. Though the BJP leader insisted Purna Chetananannd Avdheshanand Giri was her official name, her nomination forms and affidavits mentioned Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur only.