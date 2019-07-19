Chennai: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Chennai has granted eight days custody of the 16 arrested accused in connection with Tamil Nadu Ansarulla case. The accused had allegedly collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India.

NIA had carried out four raids in the city and Nagapattinam district of the state in a case pertaining to Ansarulla terrorist gang, which had allegedly conspired to wage a war against the Government of India.

It was earlier this month that the NIA had busted the gang. The premier anti-terror agency held searches in here. “It has also been learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India,” an NIA release said.

A case was registered on July 9 against Chennai resident Syed Bukhari, and Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar and Mohammed Yusuffudeen aka Harish Mohamed, both of whom are natives of Nagappattinam, in the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu and others, it said. The other arrests had followed later.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against India, and terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been slapped against them.

Only a couple of days ago, the Rajya Sabha passed the NIA (Amendment) Bill 2019 which gives the anti-terror agency power to probe terrorist acts against Indians and Indian interests abroad.

The bill seeks to allow the NIA to investigate offences on human trafficking, offences related to counterfeit currency or banknotes, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.