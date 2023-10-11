NIA Crackdown On PFI: Raids Underway At Residence Of 7/11 Blast Case Accused Abdul Wahid Shaikh

Sheikh is the acquitted accused of 7/11 Mumbai train blasts. According to reports, he is operating the organization 'Innocent Network,' which is suspected to have links with the PFI suspicious activities.

New Delhi: Police personnel stand guard as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams raid on the premises of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), in New Delhi, Wednesday morning, Oct. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday morning conducted sudden raids at multiple locations in different states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the national capital region. The NIA raids are underway at the premises of the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in Maharashtra since Wednesday early morning.

A team of NIA officials has reached Abdul Wahid Sheikh’s residence at Mumbai’s Vikhroli area. Sheikh is the acquitted accused of 7/11 Mumbai train blasts. According to reports, he is operating the organization ‘Innocent Network,’ which is suspected to have links with the PFI suspicious activities.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NIA raids underway at the residence of acquitted accused of 7/11 train blasts Wahid Sheikh, in Vikhroli area of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/DtFS1cEq3q — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023

Apart from Abdul Wahid Shaikh’s Vikhroli residence, the NIA team is conducting searches in Bhiwandi, Mumbai and several other districts of Maharashtra. A total of 5 to 7 locations are being reported.

Reportedly, several registered organisations and operators are suspected of re-establishing PFI under a new name and indulging in dubious activities and fundraising operations. And, Abdul Wahid Shaikh, who is now a lawyer by profession, along with his organisation is also linked to PFI. According to sources, NIA has detained around 7 to 10 persons from various places on suspicion of being involved in fundraising activities for PFI.

Ealier in September, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in the houses of former PFI workers in four districts of Kerala- Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad.

In August, the NIA had raided the house of several PFI operatives in Malappuram. The raids were conducted at residences of Thayyil Hamza in Vengara, Kalathiparambil Yahuti in Tirur, Haneefa in Tanur and Rangattur Padikkaparambil Jaffer, who were all part of the banned PFI.

The searches came after the NIA in early August had attached the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri, one of the PFI’s largest and oldest arms and physical training centres.

