New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple raids in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and other states. The offices and homes of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders were reportedly raided by the agencies and over 100 PFI leaders were arrested.Also Read - AC Flat Worth Over Rs 1 Crore For Pet Dogs, House Gifted to Arpita Mukherjee; ED Segregating Partha Chatterjee's Assets
The raids were also conducted at OMA Salam, the chairman of PFI in Manjeri, Malappuram district, news agency ANI reported. Following the raids, the PFI workers staged a protest outside the house. Also Read - Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Arrested By ED As Raids Continue Over Teacher Recruitment Scam
NIA, ED raid premises of PFI leaders – Top points
Also Read - ED Seizes Rs 20 Crore Cash After Raids on West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's Aide; Links It to WBSSC Scam
- Sources said the searches were being conducted at the residential and official premises of persons involved in “funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations”. “In a major action across 10 states, NIA, ED and state police have arrested more than 100 cadres of PFI,” sources told ANI.
- NIA earlier this month also raided 40 places in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh in a PFI case and detained four persons. The agency had then conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana (23 in Nizamabad, four in Hyderabad, seven in Jagityal, two in Nirmal, one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts) and at two locations in Andhra Pradesh (one each in Kurnool and Nellore districts) in the case relating to Abdul Khader of Nizamabad district in Telangana and 26 other persons.
- In the operation, NIA had seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers and Rs 8,31,500 cash. As per NIA, the accused were “organizing camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion”.
- The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006 after merging three Muslim organizations floated after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 – the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu. After the demolition of the Babri mosque, many fringe outfits had surfaced in south India and PFI was formed after merging some of them.