New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple raids in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and other states. The offices and homes of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders were reportedly raided by the agencies and over 100 PFI leaders were arrested.

The raids were also conducted at OMA Salam, the chairman of PFI in Manjeri, Malappuram district, news agency ANI reported. Following the raids, the PFI workers staged a protest outside the house.

NIA, ED raid premises of PFI leaders – Top points