New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court in Bengaluru against three ISIS recruiters on charges of radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youth into the fold of ISIS through the "Quran Circle" group.

