Massive Crackdown On Gangsters: NIA Conducts Pan-India Raids In 70 Locations; Bishnoi Aides Among Targets

This is the fourth round of searches that the agency is carrying out against accomplices, aides and suppliers of Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tajpuria and other gangs.

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aid Kulwinder in Gandhidham. According to sources at news agency ANI, Kulwinder has been a longtime associate of Bishnoi. Cases of providing shelter to the people of Bishnoi gang were also against him. Searches are being at 72 locations in several states, including in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Sources told News18 that arms suppliers are being searched in UP’s Pilibhit and Pratapgarh. The suspicion is that these suppliers smuggle arms and ammunitions via Nepal and supply it to the gangs.

In Punjab, the raids are being carried out in Ferozpur, Bhatinda, Moga, Fazilka, Mukhtar Sahib and Ludhiana. Cases in connection with which searches are being carried out include the Ludhiana blast case, and individual cases involving Lakhbir Singh aka Landa Harike and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla.

In Haryana, NIA carried out raids in Yamuna Nagar’s Munda Majra area. In Azad Nagar, the local police force was also present with the NIA team.

Lawrence Bishnoi was placed under arrest by the NIA on November 24, 2022 in connection with a case related to conspiracy hatched by terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers’ syndicate to create terror among the public.

